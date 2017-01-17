Uncle says Orlando shooter's widow is innocent News Uncle says Orlando shooter's widow is innocent A family member says the widow of the Orlando nightclub shooter is a victim herself and innocent of charges of helping her husband in the months leading up to the June massacre.

Al Salman, uncle of 30-year-old Noor Salman, said Tuesday that his niece knew nothing of her husband's plan to attack the Pulse nightclub, killing 49 people. He said his niece was a "simple and innocent" woman who was physically and mentally abused by husband Omar Mateen.

Salman is charged with aiding and abetting Mateen's attack on the gay nightclub and obstruction of justice.

Noor Salman's attorney said at a brief court hearing that he'll seek her release from jail pending trial. Salman said little and looked sadly back at her uncle as she was led back to jail.

A judge scheduled another hearing Wednesday to formally appoint a lawyer to represent Salman, discuss transporting her to Florida to face federal charges and her possible release pending trial.