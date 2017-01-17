Special needs student forced out of Katy theater News Special needs student forced out of Katy theater When we first met Samantha McDivitt at Fox 26, she left us thoroughly inspired—a teen, challenged with multiple disabilities, breaking barriers by rocking the Galveston surf on a board.

Through Waves of Impact, her parents John and Monica have shared the gift with hundreds of special needs kids—a critical step out of segregation and into the world.

But for 16-year-old Sam, that journey has hit a very human roadblock.

"All we wanted to do was have an outing as a family, just like everyone else," said Monica McDivitt, Sam's mother.

It was an outing to the AMC theater at Katy Mills Mall. Once seated, Sam, who is deaf, gradually settled in.

"She was making little humming sounds while she was eating her popcorn, and I didn't think anyone would be bothered by that," said Monica.

But they were bothered. Just eight minutes into the film AMC management intervened saying Sam must be completely silent or leave. In a matter moments, the McDivitt's made their way to the exit.

"When she told me ten people had complained I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe ten people had actually complained," said Monica.

For the McDivitt's and other families living with disabilities, this is where the damage gets done. The hair trigger complaints from paying theater customers with little patience or even a stab at tolerance, hurt and hurt badly. In hope of a teachable moment, Sam's parents are speaking out.

"You would hope that other people would be glad to see that you're not afraid to take your child out and let her experience new things," said John McDivitt, Sam's Dad.

"We just want to be able to do what other people can do with their families," added Monica, her voice cracking with emotion.

Moviegoers we approached readily engaged in the conversation.

"It's individual rights versus public rights and in the end, in this case, public rights have to prevail. Everybody else paid to go see that movie and deserve some quiet," said Syd Waldman.

"I think it’s just absurd that people are so inpatient, unfair and unempathetic," countered Diane Hoops.

The McDivitt's are not upset with AMC, which has offered future accommodation and a private screening.

AMC sent Fox 26 the following statement: