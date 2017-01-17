Suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd caught News Suspected cop killer Markeith Loyd caught The man accused of killing an Orlando Police officer has been captured, the Orlando Police Department tweeted earlier Tuesday evening.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said Markeith Loyd, 41, was taken into custody in Orlando in the area of Raleigh Street and Lescot Lane. Chief Mina said officers used fallen Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton's handcuffs to secure Loyd. He was captured at a home. No other details were immediately released.

We are expecting a news conference at Orlando Police Headquarters at 8:30 p.m. We are streaming coverage on our website and on our Facebook page. (SCROLL DOWN TO VIEW LIVE COVERAGE).

Loyd has been the focus of a weeklong manhunt since Lt. Clayton was killed in the parking lot of a Walmart near John Young Parkway and Princeton Street.

Before the Jan. 9 shooting, authorities had been looking for Loyd for questioning in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, last month. Dixon's brother was also critically injured.

Authorities said Lt. Clayton had been tipped off that Loyd was in the area while she was at the store. She was shot when she approached Loyd, who then fled. A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was killed in a crash during search efforts for Loyd.

The U.S. Marshals Service had added Loyd to its list of most wanted fugitives Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.