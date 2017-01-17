Gun store employees take aim at burglary suspects with AR-15

A Katy Freeway business owner was so fed-up after being robbed several times that he actually hid employees inside his gun store to confront would-be robbers.
According to police, two suspects are now in custody after an attempted burglary at the gun store along the Katy freeway overnight. The business owner had been recently experiencing a rash of break-ins, so he decided to take matters into his own hands. He hid his employees in the business, and they waited around midnight until there was another break-in. Around midnight, employees said they heard several men trying to break into their business located near Dairy Ashford. Workers then armed themselves and went to confront the suspects at gunpoint.
Police say as the suspects drove off, they apparently fired at the gun store employees. The workers then returned fire with an AR-15. Approximately 30 minutes later, a man showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound that may be linked to the robbery. Police continue to investigate this attempted burglary.