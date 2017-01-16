Four people injured after shooting at MLK & Reed News Four people injured after shooting at MLK & Reed

- Houston police confirm four people have been shot after an Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

Police got the call of shots fired near the intersection of MLK & Reed around 6:30 Monday night. When they got to the scene they found a juvenile, a man and a woman that had gunshot wounds. Another woman escaped the area and called 911 from a nearby house.

As of Monday night three people had been taken in for questioning. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.