Minimal tornado touches down on northwest side News Minimal tornado touches down on northwest side This is surveillance video taken from a home on Dawn Harvest Court. You can see the wind tussle with items in the backyard.

According to the national weather service a minimal tornado touched down early Monday morning on Perry Road just south of Windfern.

The weather service says it was on the ground for only a hundred yards and the weak tornado was about 20 yards wide.

It caused some roof damage and took out the backside of Tom Smith's fence.

"I had a guy come over 10 minutes after I got here and told me what happened," Smith said. "He said it touched down right over here by my fence and it made it over this way and it really did a lot of damage to her house."

"I was cleaning the rug it started getting more windy and it started raining more," said Arturo Lopez.

Lopez was working at a convenience store on Perry road when he says the wind blew the door open.

"I saw the tornado come down and hit the fence across the street and it ate up the fence and it jumped up and hit the house next to the first house," Lopez said.

The damage caused by the tornado was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.

"It was all over in 4 seconds," said Lopez.