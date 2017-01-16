M&M's tweet - Different on the outside, same on the inside - Inappropriate on MLK day?

M&M’s chocolate shared a tweet on January 16 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, in which it showed several different colored candies and wrote, “Different on the outside, #SameOnTheInside.”
Different on the outside, #SameOnTheInside #MLK pic.twitter.com/TymbYXJRVZ— M&M'S® Brand (@mmschocolate) January 16, 2017
People on Twitter were bothered by the company’s attempt to use the national US holiday for commercial gains. As one put it, “Ah, yes, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – a perfect day for a brand engagement.” However, some on Facebook, like this man, saw the positive side, writing, “my Sunday school teacher used this as a lesson when I was maybe 4 yrs old [sic], and I’ve always remembered it. Things like this can stick with kids.”