M&M's tweet - Different on the outside, same on the inside - Inappropriate on MLK day?

M&M’s chocolate shared a tweet on January 16 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, in which it showed several different colored candies and wrote, “Different on the outside, #SameOnTheInside.”

People on Twitter were bothered by the company’s attempt to use the national US holiday for commercial gains. As one put it, “Ah, yes, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – a perfect day for a brand engagement.” However, some on Facebook, like this man, saw the positive side, writing, “my Sunday school teacher used this as a lesson when I was maybe 4 yrs old [sic], and I’ve always remembered it. Things like this can stick with kids.”