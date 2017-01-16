Martin Luther King Jr. parade days before Trump's inauguration News Martin Luther King Jr. parade days before Trump's inauguration While the parade may have looked look like any other Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade from years past, it was most definitely not. Many there like Rashid Mohaghegian worry about the future under President-Elect Donald Trump -- that made it even more important for him to bring his family.

- While the parade may have looked look like any other Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade from years past, it was most definitely not. Many there like Rashid Mohaghegian worry about the future under President-Elect Donald Trump -- that made it even more important for him to bring his family.

"I think it's more important," said Mohaghegian. "He's setting the tone that civil rights, African American history and the foundation and the injustices done to African Americans is not an issue to him.” Many feel that way. Eighty percent of African Americans voted for Hillary Clinton. The election was contentious and brought racial discord out into the open -- discord many thought had largely disappeared after Senator Barack Obama won the 2008 election. Some racist groups like the Ku Klux Klan supported Trump and the White Nationalist movement has gained steam. Hate crimes spiked in the days following the election.

But Houston bucked some national trends -- Houston residents elected a black mayor.

“We're doing better than most because we work collaboratively and we recognize the importance of every group.” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Houston-area voters also elected an openly-gay county district attorney who vows to make sweeping changes in the legal system.

“Justice and equality are the key to good racial relations and we intend to serve the country equally an fairly,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

While there is apprehension mixed in with the celebration, there is also determination and even some optimism in there as well. The gains made under Dr. King aren’t gone and his dream is still alive.

“Disappointments are part of life," said Mohagheghian. "You aren't always going to win everything. We're not always going to get what we want. The thing about this country is we still stay united through our differences.”