Doggles make this pup a star

Danielle Sepulveres shared these images of her family dog wearing goggles for laser treatment on January 14. The photos have been retweeted more than 1,600 times to date.
Danielle Sepulveres shared these images of her family dog wearing goggles for laser treatment on January 14. The photos have been retweeted more than 1,600 times to date.

Posted:Jan 16 2017 06:56PM CST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 06:56PM CST

Twitter/ellesep via Storyful News -  

 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston