Doggles make this pup a star

My family dog is 15 getting laser treatments for arthritis and my dad just sent me these pics of him in his protective goggles. I'm dying pic.twitter.com/Bh9n0A8oPt

Doggy goggles or “Doggles” make this pup look fly. The truth is he’s only wearing them for laser treatments to help with his arthritis but these hilarious pictures make him look like he’s ready to take off in some epic adventure.

Danielle Sepulveres shared these images of her family dog wearing goggles for laser treatment on January 14. The photos have been retweeted more than 1,600 times to date.