Monica Crowley not joining National Security Council staff

Posted:Jan 16 2017 01:54PM CST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 01:55PM CST

Conservative author Monica Crowley will not be joining President-Elect Donald Trump's administration following accusations of plagiarism, according to a transition official.

Crowley had been slated to join President-Elect Trump's National Security Council as a director of strategic communications. Her decision comes after CNN reported that several passages in a 2012 book written by Crowley were plagiarized. Publisher HarperCollins then pulled the book.

Crowley's withdrawal from her position was first reported by the Washington Times. The transition official confirmed the decision on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.


