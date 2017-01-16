New year, new studio set, new era for FOX 26 News News New year, new studio set, new era for FOX 26 News Bigger and brighter with unique flair -- feast your eyes on the brand new FOX 26 News studio set.

The change is dramatic, but the transition was definitely not an overnight achievement. After Thanksgiving 2016, a crew began to move away the old set and lay down a brand new floor. Countless hours of construction then followed, putting each piece in its place, accounting for every light and every monitor.

The end result? A state-of-the-art contemporary and colorful studio set with dozens of overhead LED lights, including ones that change color throughout.

The set is designed to be interactive.

"This is different for us because we're used to sitting down," says FOX 26 anchor Melinda Spaulding. "This time, we're on our feet the entire time and that's going to be a big change for me."

The new set has more space and features more monitors and ways to bring you the news. If you're watching the morning newscasts, it will be difficult not to notice the bright couch. One of the greatest features are the giant monitors displaying clear images, enhancing the way FOX 26 meteorologists bring you the weather.

"And I can do it on two different screens and when we have severe weather, I can show you part of the city and go to virtual reality on part of the city and all of it helps you understand the weather better.

"But I love that it's a circle," describes Spaulding in reference to the new anchor desk. "It gives you a different perspective and I hope you like the angles from the camera as we bring you the news.