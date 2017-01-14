Texans fans cheer on team from back home News Texans fans cheer on team from back home

- To cheer on the Texans, back here at home folks met at the Texans Grille at City Centre for the official watch party.

Fans packed the place, mostly cheering from our hometown, but nevertheless there were a few Patriots fans attending.

This was the second game of the playoffs and after seeing quaterback Brock Osweiler lead the Texans to a win against the Oakland Raiders, fans were hopefuly.



"We got here at 1 o'clock today because we were worried it was going to get crazy packed in here and well it did", says Lori Bauder.