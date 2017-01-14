Relatives believe man's death was gang initiation killing News Relatives believe man’s death was gang initiation killing Sunnyside, in southeast Houston, has been dubbed the most dangerous neighborhood in the U.S. twice in the last few years. Family members of 48-year-old Sherman Rambo say they believe his Christmas Eve death was a gang initiation slaying.

- Sunnyside, in southeast Houston, has been dubbed the most dangerous neighborhood in the U.S. twice in the last few years. Family members of 48-year-old Sherman Rambo say they believe his Christmas Eve death was a gang initiation slaying.

Rambo was killed at around 6:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve 2016.

Houston police say witnesses saw Rambo arguing with another man in the road on Phlox Street near Ferdinand Street. The other man pulled a gun and shot Rambo who fell in the ditch, according to investigators.

Police say a witness could hear Rambo pleading with the other man not to kill him. The man with the gun ignored those pleas for mercy, choosing instead to stand over Rambo and fire multiple shots at him, leaving Rambo to die in a ditch.

Community activist Quanell X says he believes the shooting had something to do with a gang initiation.

“I’ve had people out here since last week asking questions, speaking to the brothers in the hood," says Quanell X. "We’ve been told that same story on three different occasions. That dude was told to do that to prove himself.”

“You don’t have to prove yourself to nobody by taking somebody’s life 'cause if it happened to your family member, you’d be going through the same thing,” says Rambo’s daughter Akila.

Rambo’s family members say they know there are people in the Sunnyside community who know the killer's identity and they hope people will come forward.

Anyone with information about the case can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Houston by phone at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).