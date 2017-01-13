MUST WATCH: Nine-year-old student wins oratory competition News MUST WATCH: Nine-year-old student wins oratory competition If Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were alive today, what would he say about the late Muhammad Ali's contribution to society? That's the question that was posed to twelve elementary school students as they competed at the Antioch Baptist Church in downtown Houston during the 21st annual Gardere MLK Jr. Oratory Competition Finals.

The children, all under the age of 11, were tasked with determining what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, would say if he were alive today. The competition was tough. Their words, however, were unifying.

It was difficult for the judges to select just one winner, but after deliberating for a while, they selected nine-year-old Nhedrick Jabier. He says he was inspired by the work of both King and Ali. As he prepared for the competition, he says he learned an important lesson.

"Like Martin Luther king Jr. says, we can only get out of this if we use non-violence," adds Jabier.

Wise words from such a young man.