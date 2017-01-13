Angel in a hard hat a blessing for collapsed church News Angel in a hard hat a blessing for collapsed church “I don't go to church here, but I believe in what Pastor Boudreaux is talking about," says E&E Construction owner Eric Carr behind the controls of a piece of heavy equipment. "I believe he's a straight guy, a fair guy and I think he's for the people.”

- Angels don't always have wings -- sometimes they wear hard hats.

“I don't go to church here, but I believe in what Pastor Boudreaux is talking about," says E&E Construction owner Eric Carr behind the controls of a piece of heavy equipment. "I believe he's a straight guy, a fair guy and I think he's for the people.”

But why would an angel be demolishing a church? For the answer, we have to flash back to June 2016. The pastor had just left the True Faith Missionary Baptist worship center when a true disaster struck. The roof to the sanctuary suddenly gave way. Thankfully, no one was injured, but the building was a total loss. The pastor says he has paid the insurance premiums, but also says the insurance company didn't want to to pay up until they investigated.

“They couldn't believe it was so unprofessionally structured, lasting just 24-to-25 years,” says Pastor Johnny Boudreaux

With a roof now open, rain damaged and/or destroyed everything that had survived the initial collapse. Things were looking pretty bleak when Carr approached Pastor Boudreaux and made him and offer. He'd do all the work for just part of the price.

“He's giving us mercy," says Pastor Boudreaux. "Not just mercy but professional work.”

The insurance company has given the church some money. Donors have given some too. It's enough to get started. The pastor plans to rebuild on the same spot. It will eventually get done, thanks to an angel in a hard hat

“I just want to help -- if that's being an angel, I guess I'm an angel," says Carr. "I just wanna help.”