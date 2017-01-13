Former teacher sentenced for aggravated sexual assault of child News Former teacher sentenced for aggravated sexual assault of child

A former Aldine ISD teacher who became pregnant by a 13 year old student was sentenced today.

As Alexandria Vera hugged her family goodbye, she was taken away by deputies.

Friday morning Judge Michael McSpadden formerly sentenced the former Aldine ISD middle school teacher to ten years in prison.

The only witness to take the stand was a clinical psychologist. She said Vera witnessed domestic violence growing up and that she had previously been in destructive relationships. She also said Vera was a good candidate for therapy.

Judge McSpadden said that a number of teacher, student relationship occurring is alarming and agreed with the psychologist to one day go into schools to be more proactive about this issue.

Judge McSpadden also made statements that both Vera, her family, the victim and his family wrote letters to the court in support of the relationship, claiming that is was culturally okay. He also said the mother was more worried about Vera loosing her job.

Court documents show Vera continuously sexually abused the child from September of 2015 to January of 2016. Vera at one point got pregnant, but then got an abortion.

Before Alexandria Vera was sent to prison the Judge said that he believed Vera truly felt sorry for what she did, but that he has to set an example for other teachers. If Vera is on good behavior the Judge says she may be eligible for parole in five years.