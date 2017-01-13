Former Harris County deputy charged in child pornography case

- Former Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew C. Sustaita Jr., who was charged with obscenity on Monday and relieved of duty, now faces three charges of possession of child pornography.

Sustaita told investigators that the HP laptop in his home was his personal computer. A forensic examination revealed more than 200 images and videos of child pornography on that computer, according to the probable cause statement filed against Sustaita on Friday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office High Tech Crime Unit first launched an investigation into an account in Harris County producing obscene material. Investigators say they discovered Sustaita was producing obscene material online.

Sustaita was a six-year HCSO veteran and was assigned to the Crime Control Division.

Bond for Sustaita was set at $5,000 in the obscenity charge. For each of the three possession of child pornography charges, a bond amount of $10,000 has been set for Sustaita.