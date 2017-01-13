North Houston family saved just in time by new fire alarm

- A family was saved just in time by new fire alarm installed in their North Houston home. In hopes of adopting a child, homeowner Candyss Roberson had just freshly installed a new fire alarm which ended up saving the life of her mom and a few dogs. One cat perished in the fire, and another one was rescued by firefighters in the attic.

Firefighters rushed to put out her home on Tarberry Road near Old Ledge Lane around 12:30am. They discovered smoke billowing from the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"I heard a smoke alarm go off. I had to bang on my mom's door to get her out," said Roberson. "It hadn't even been 2 days since we put the alarm in"

Roberson is a Spring ISD officer, she had just installed the smoke detectors as part of an application to adopt a 12-year-old girl at her school. Prior to the this adoption process, they had no smoke detectors in the home. They awoke to the alarm--which ultimately saved their lives. Home repairs will now significantly delay her adoption process, as she prepares the home for the girl. According to Roberson, she is determined to see it through.

"I’m so thankful to be alive. God has a better plan. I’m trying to adopt her. I’m not gonna stop until I do," said Roberson.