Deputy constable, woman, injured after head on collision News Deputy constable, woman, injured after head on collision

- A precinct four deputy constable and a woman are injured after a head on collision in Atascocita.

The call came in at about 6:45 Thursday evening, in the 9300 block of Will Clayton Parkway.

The deputy was traveling west bound when a vehicle traveling east hound hit the deputies vehicle head on. One woman was inside that car and was air lifted to Memorial Herman.

A third car hit the woman's car. We're told a woman with her two children were inside but that no one was injured.

The deputy was also transported to the hospital by ambulance.

"The deputy left here conscious and alert as did the female, but we were concerned about a closed head wound she was conscious and talking but did not want to take an chances and got her on a helicopter and flew her to Hermann hospital", says assistant chief John Zitzmann of the precinct 4 constables office.