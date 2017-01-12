Pct. 4 deputy constable involved in head-on collision News Pct. 4 deputy constable involved in head-on collision A Pct. 4 deputy constable was involved in a head-on collision.

- A Pct. 4 deputy constable was involved in a major accident around 7 p.m. in the 9300 block of Will Clayton Parkway near Cold River in northeast Harris County.

The deputy was driving westbound on Will Clayton approaching Wilson, and two women in another vehicle were traveling the opposite direction. The deputy cruiser and the other vehicle struck each other head on.

The deputy was transported by ground ambulance conscious and alert. A woman in the other vehicle had a closed head wound and was transported by Life Flight out of caution. All three involved in the accident are believed to be okay.

Drivers can expect the road to be closed for about three hours.