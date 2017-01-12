Amber Alert discontinued for 3 children reported missing

- An Amber Alert has been discontinued for three young siblings who were reported missing from their northeast Houston home on Jan. 10.

Jason, 3, Aaliyah, 2, and Isac, 5, are the loves of their grandmother Sandra's life. The children's maternal grandmother believes her son's girlfriend, 24-year-old Doris Camerena, took the children to Mexico where her mother has a house. Sandra Gomez says Camarena believed Child Protective Services were trying to take the children away.

"She told me she that she needed the birth certificates to come to court today, that the CPS lady needed them," says Gomez.

But Camerena never showed up for court on Thursday and neither did her mother who has legal custody of the children. The children's father is in rehab. CPS says they never asked her for the birth certificates because they already have them.

At the hearing, Judge John Phillips criticized CPS for leaving the children with Doris's mother as they knew Doris has a drug problem and was not allowed to have unsupervised visits with them. CPS supervisor Debra Hatley who appeared in court wouldn't comment on the judge's remarks, but did testify Doris lied and told her mother she wanted to take the children out for pizza and hasn't been seen since.

"I just want Doris to bring them back, everything's going to be fine, Doris we are here for you, just bring the kids back," said Gomez.