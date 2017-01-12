Jewelry store robbery leads to vehicle chase, crash

By: Lindsey Henry

Posted:Jan 12 2017

Updated:Jan 12 2017 05:52PM CST

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (FOX 26) - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office have taken a group of males into custody following a robbery at a jewelry store in the Portofino Shopping Center Interstate 45 in Shenandoah. A witness contacted 911 and said three males wearing masks had entered the Zales Jewelry store and were going to rob it. Another male was waiting inside a black sport utility vehicle outside the store.

Shenandoah police first observed that vehicle traveling southbound on I-45. Deputies in a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office vehicle and an officer inside Shenandoah police vehicle tried to stop the robbers, but the group led the law enforcement officers on a chase. 

The vehicle with the robbery suspects inside struck another vehicle and then crashed into a tree. Two of the males were taken into custody by the officers and deputies while the other two males were captured later.

 

