DPS: Suspect dead, trooper 'ambushed' in shooting near Tonopah

- A suspect is dead and an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper is expected to be OK following a shooting along Interstate 10 near Tonopah.

DPS says the trooper was "ambushed" by the suspect when he responded a rollover crash along westbound I-10 near milepost 89. The trooper was shot in the shoulder during an altercation with the suspect.

A Good Samaritan passing by the scene saw the two fighting, pulled out his own gun and shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting, a civilian got on the trooper's radio to report he had been shot.

A woman who was involved in the rollover crash was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Westbound Interstate 10 is closed at milepost 89 near Tonopah due to police activity. The trooper was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the closure is expected to last for an extended period of time.

Avoid the area if possible.

