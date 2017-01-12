Death of two people under investigation in west Houston

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Police are investigating two deaths as a murder-suicide in west Houston.
Homicide investigators arrived to the home on Ridgecrossing Lane near Broadmeadow Lane in west Houston at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
