20-year-old woman admits she killed her infant child

- A Needville resident has been charged with injury to a child after her two-month-old baby boy died.

Rosemary Harrah is in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

Deputies arrived to a home on Mueck Road near Bushnell Road in Needville in late December 2016 in response to the reported death of the infant.

Harrah told deputies that she found her son, Lucian Angst, unresponsive the day he died.

Detectives later learned, based on submitted information, that Harrah had downloaded the Glow Nurture app and shared that she had feelings about wanting to harm her child. The app is an online program that helps expectant mothers with daily logs and other information.

When detectives spoke with Harrah on Dec. 27, 2016, she admitted that caused her son's death.