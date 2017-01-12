Teen killed, deputy constable injured after violent fight erupts in North Harris County

- A 17-year-old man is dead and a deputy constable, injured after a violent fight erupted between two groups of men in north Harris County overnight. The incident occurred at Verde Trail near Imperial Valley.

Harris County Sheriff's Office reported that shots were fired sometime before 8:45pm. When the investigation began, a female deputy constable was reportedly attacked in a separate incident while investigating.

The deputy constable suffered a concussion, but has been released from Ben Taub Hospital.

Investigators said a teen has been charged with interfering with public duty. At this time, it is confirmed that this teen was the same person accused of assaulting the deputy constable.

Several people were taken into custody as detectives investigate the incident. According to initial reports, around 8:30pm two groups of males in their late teens and early 20's began arguing in front of a house on Verde Trail. Authorities say it was over a stolen rental car that they had been sharing the last few days.

The argument escalated to the point that one young man became afraid for his life and jumped into the car. While the teen was fleeing the scene, other young men pulled out guns and started shooting, according to deputies. During this brawl, detectives say one teen was run over and died at the scene. Investigators are still trying to sort out the details of the violent incident.

Upon deputies' arrival to the scene, they found the 17-year-old victim dead in the street.