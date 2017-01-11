Metro's Green Line opens just in time for Super Bowl 51 News Metro's Green Line opens just in time for Super Bowl 51 The wait is finally over! Metro's Green Line is open just in time for Super Bowl 51, kicking off on Sunday, February 5th. With the completion of two more stops on Metro’s green line, communities in the east end are now better connected to downtown. After years of construction and delays, the Harrisburg Overpass bridge is now finished, completing the green line.

Riders can now take the green line from the Magnolia Park Transit Center to the downtown theater district in about 20 minutes. The completed line is significant because it’s another critical connection for communities when the Super Bowl comes to Houston next month. Service for all riders starts Wednesday, and is free until Jan. 22 along the Green Line.

According to city officials, this is monumental milestone for this Houston neighborhood, it marks the end of 15 years of talking about the importance of a rail line, and seven years of construction along Harrisburg that detoured traffic. The final part of it, a $30 million overpass at Harrisburg, was finished last year, ending detours.

A community celebration is slated for Sunday afternoon, January 22, under the Harrisburg bridge. The public will have access to free rides on the Green Line starting Wednesday morning, through January 22nd.