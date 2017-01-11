Stolen vehicle report leads to crystal meth seizure News Stolen vehicle report leads to crystal meth seizure What began as deputies trying to recover a stolen vehicle ended with them arresting two men and seizing large amounts of crystal meth, weapons and cash in the Fresno area.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived to a home to retrieve the vehicle but when one of them looked into a window, he saw a substance that was later determined to be crystal meth.

When members of the FBCSO Narcotics Unit arrived, they searched the garage and found eight kilograms of the narcotic, which had a street value of $300,000. They later found the cash and firearms, which were determined to be stolen.

Deputies took Jose Pineda, 40, and Samuel Maciel, 20, into custody. The men were charged with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance greater than 400 grams.

No bond amounts were set for the two men, but Pineda is in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail under an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.