Houston Restaurant Weeks record-breaking donation News Houston Restaurant Weeks record-breaking donation Houston Restaurant Weeks has made history with a record-breaking donation of more than $2 million to the Houston Food Bank from the 2016 edition of the annual event.

- Houston Restaurant Weeks has announced its record-­breaking results from their 2016 five-­week-long fundraiser benefiting the Houston Food Bank. HRW founder Cleverley Stone was joined by Houston Food Bank representatives, participating chefs, restaurateurs, and sponsors in revealing the $2,015,157.77 donation commitment to benefit Houston Food Bank. This will generate 6,045,473 meals by the Houston Food Bank for those who are food insecure in our community.

The previous donation record was set in 2015 with more than $1.9 million raised.

Founded in 2003 by Houston radio and TV personality, and volunteer Cleverley Stone, Houston Restaurant Weeks has raised more than $9.6 million for the Houston Food Bank, making it the largest annual fundraiser for America’s largest food bank and the largest restaurant weeks of its kind in the United States.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is run by volunteers and 100 percent of the donations raised from area restaurants go directly to the Food Bank. For 36 days, diners enjoyed specially priced multi-­course prix-­fixe menus. Participating restaurants made donations to the Food Bank based upon their HRW sales. See the top ten Houston Restaurant Weeks 2016 donors below:

Top Ten HRW 2016 Donors to the Houston Food Bank

B&B Butchers and Restaurant Peli Peli / Galleria Brennan’s of Houston Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House Masraff’s The Capital Grille / CityCentre Americas / River Oaks Del Frisco’s Grille / Houston Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse Eddie V’s Prime Seafood / CityCentre

“What started as an idea in 2003 to raise money for the Houston Food Bank, has happily become a citywide marriage of food and fundraising. It’s a win-­win-­win. The restaurants, Houstonians who enjoy dining out and the Houston Food Bank all look forward to HRW each year. I give my heartfelt thanks for the extraordinary efforts by participating restaurants, the sponsors and volunteers who all donate their resources, time and money to make HRW happen every year. And thank you to the diners for patronizing HRW restaurants in August. Without all of you there would be no HRW,” said Houston Restaurant Weeks founder, Cleverley Stone.

“Because Cleverley is selfless in donating five months of her time each year to Houston Restaurant Weeks along with other volunteers, 100% of donation proceeds from Houston Restaurant Weeks come directly to the Houston Food Bank to feed hungry people,” said Houston Food Bank’s president and CEO Brian Greene. “It’s an amazing endeavor by an extraordinary individual who understands that food is essential to the health and wellbeing of all children, seniors and adults in our community. We are grateful for Cleverley’s compassion and longstanding commitment to hunger relief.”