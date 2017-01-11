Thieves attempt smash-and-grabs at two different Houston CVS stores

- Two would-be thieves backed into a CVS store at Barker Cypress and West Road, in a brazen attempt to grab an ATM machine at 2:30 am this morning. But they smashed so much in the process, the machine became stuck and their plan backfired. According to deputies, thieves jumped back into the truck and fled the scene with nothing, but destroyed the front of the CVS.

Approximately an hour later, there were reports of another CVS on FM 2920, smashed in the exact same way. Investigators believe may possibly be the same suspects.

Deputies are searching for two suspects who they believe are driving a light blue Chevy Flatbed Pickup Truck.