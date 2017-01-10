Missing 72-year-old woman with Alzheimer's found safe

- Wanda Sigler Rychlik has been found safe and is reunited with her family.

Wanda Sigler Rychlik, 72, who has Alzheimer's and can become easily disoriented, was reported missing Tuesday.

Wanda was last seen in the 21000 block of Caramel Valley in Katy, Texas at noon. She may also be along the FM 529 area or South Fry Road.

Wanda is described as a white female, 5'1", 175 lbs., brown eyes, long hair dyed black with gray roots. She was last seen wearing a baseball cap, red shirt, and red pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427.