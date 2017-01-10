White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies recalled for possible Salmonella

Hostess is voluntarily recalling Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies due to concern of Salmonella contamination.

The recall only affects the White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies with UPC 888109111571. The affected Twinkies are sold in boxes containing 9 individually wrapped Twinkies. No other products were affected.

The recall stems from concerns of Salmonella contamination of milk powder ingredients used to make the confectionary coating. The confectionary coating did not test positive for Salmonella, and no illnesses have been reported.

Anyone who purchased the affected Twinkies should discontinue consumption and return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.