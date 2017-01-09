Teen fatally shot in Spring News Teen fatally shot in Spring Harris County Sheriff's deputies are looking for the gunman who opened fire on a group playing basketball, killing a teenager.

Around 6:45 p.m. Monday, investigators say, the young men were playing basketball in the 2400 block of Autumn Springs.

According to deputies, a black male, 19-20 years old, approached the group as they were playing basketball in the street and opened fire on them.

One of the men was shot multiple times.

First responders did give the victim CPR on the way to the hospital but he later died from his injuries.

That suspect took off and by the time police got here he was gone.

The suspect is known in the neighborhood and by witnesses.



