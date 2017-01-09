Teen fatally shot in Spring

Deputies investigating fatal shooting of teen in Spring
By: Angela Chen

Posted:Jan 09 2017 10:26PM CST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 10:26PM CST

SPRING - Harris County Sheriff's deputies are looking for the gunman who opened fire on a group playing basketball, killing a teenager.

Around 6:45 p.m. Monday, investigators say, the young men were  playing basketball in the 2400 block of Autumn Springs.

According to deputies, a black male, 19-20 years old, approached the group as they were playing basketball in the street and opened fire on them. 

One of the men was shot multiple times.

First responders did give the victim CPR on the way to the hospital but he later died from his injuries.

That suspect took off and by the time police got here he was gone.

The suspect is known in the neighborhood and by witnesses.


 


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston