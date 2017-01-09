Fight breaks out between Katy schools at game News Fight breaks out between Katy schools at game

- A brawl breaks out between two high schools at a basketball game.



Cell phone video shows what happened inside the gymnasium at Tompkins High School Friday night. You can see students from both Tompkins and Katy fighting, some in uniforms, some in cowboy attire.



"The rowdy section as I call them, which is the student section, essentially came partially onto the floor", says Stacey Nolen who witnessed the fight.



Nolen says he was watching the game, when students from the stands took to the court seconds before the game ended.



"Obviously whipped out my snapchat, started recording, sat there for a minute in really just disbelief", says Nolen.



Katy ISD officials sent us a statement that says, "The District is greatly disappointed in the decisions taken by our players, which have now circulated on some social media platforms. At Katy ISD, the safety of all students and staff is top priority, and we will work to ensure these types of incidents to not occur again. We ask parents to join us as we use this as an opportunity to teach our students better sportsmanship and self-discipline."



Nolen says that although he believes this was an isolated incident, it upsets him.



"Does it bother me, sure it does, everyone that lives in Katy knows that Katy is growing fast, it's growing so fast, as it's growing so fast, what I think ends up happening and what is different from other communities in other places, is that divide of north Katy and south Katy, there is a divide there", says Nolen.



Katy ISD officials also say that since this incident happened amoung student athletes it has also been referred to the UIL District Executive Committee. Officials also say no one involved in the fight was seriously injured.