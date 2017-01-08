Family & friends remember Brian Manring News Family & friends remember Brian Manring

"We think about it every single day", says Alan Manring thinking back to August 12th of 2016, the day his son was killed. Brian Manring, 36, was driving along Beechnut by FM 1464 in Richmond when his corvette was struck by a tahoe.

Off duty Houston police officer James Combs, 33, was allegedly drinking and driving when he hit Manring’s vehicle. He has since been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

"It's been rough, it was a horrific accident, it caused a lot of damage and it killed our son, it's ruined everyone's lives on both families and everyone involved", says his father Alan Manring.

Sunday afternoon family and friends met to hold a cross dedication memorial service. Brian’s 37th birthday would have been January 5th, so the large group released 200 red balloons in his honor. Red was his favorite color.

Those that knew him well spoke about how kind and funny he was, someone who lived for his eight year old daughter.

"We spoke almost every single day and he was a wonderful father, he has a little girl that is precious, so my husband and I are going to step in and be there for her, take over his place and hopefully watch over her", says his mother Amanda Manring.

The Manring’s say the arraignment hearing for James Combs is set for Monday morning at 9:00 am.