Fans thrilled for Texans playoff win News Fans thrilled for Texans playoff win

- As the Houston Texans game wrapped up Saturday night you could hear just how excited fans were. Winning the AFC Wild Card game and the first game of the post season.



"You just saw the Texans win their first playoff game of the year", says Rafael Nasr as he was leaving the stadium with his friends.



Texans fans were happy with the way Quartback Brock Osweiler played. "We protected ourselves in the defense, we had some good plays, OSWEILER did good, man hopefully we carry it on", says Vincent Guerra.



The hometown team beat the Oakland Raiders 27 to 14.



Although this was the first game of the playoffs, fans are hopeful that the Texans will play the last game of the season here too.



"We're going to have a home Super Bowl here in Houston, you heard it here first", says Rafael Nasr.



"We are going to win and we are going to be here for the Super Bowl so hopefully everything is going to be great", says Anthony Campos.