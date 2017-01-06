School of Rock The Woodlands instructor charged in sexual assault case [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Bernardo Placencia News School of Rock The Woodlands instructor charged in sexual assault case A music instructor at School of Rock The Woodlands has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office detectives believe that Bernardo Placencia has had contact with multiple children through private music lessons and his job at School of Rock The Woodlands.

Detectives found "sufficient probable cause" that Placencia assaulted a child younger than 14 years of age on Nov. 3, 2016, according to a statement released by Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office on Friday.

Pct. 3 detectives are seeking help from the public to identify other children who may have been harmed.

Placencia has worked at School of Rock The Woodlands for approximately two years.

Anyone with additional information related to Placencia is encouraged to contact Detective Adam Acosta by phone at 936-538-3414.

