- Want to get away from the kids just a minute? One mom goes viral when she actually hid in a pantry secretly eating candy while her kids peered under the door.

It's a video said to sum up motherhood in 34 seconds. "Mom desperately needed a treat to get through the rest of the night so I'm hiding in the pantry eating a treat. Is that wrong?" Ashley Gardner asked.

Ashley Gardner is the mother of four 2-year olds, nicknamed the "quad squad." The Gardners struggled with infertility for eight years until IVF paid off. "Both eggs split. And so here we are with quadruplets - two sets of identical twins," she said.

Ashley called her video "sums up motherhood in 34 seconds" and says any mom can relate. "I mean my video was about being in the pantry eating a treat, and a lot of other moms identify with the fact of going to the bathroom for 30 seconds in peace which never happens," Gardner said.