How to handle a lay off

A check list on what to do is your laid off.
By: Emily Akin

Posted:Jan 05 2017 06:56PM CST

Updated:Jan 05 2017 06:56PM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) -
Questions to ask:   What is going to happen with benefits?  With cobra? Will my insurance will carry over, how long?  Do I have a severance package?

If you've planned a vacation be sure you've ask for compensation for those earned vacation days.
Make sure you know how to get your retirement funds and double check that last paycheck.

When you walk out that initial day,  you should have as much financial information as possible.  Then you can take the next step: looking towards the future.
 


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston