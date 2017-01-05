How to handle a lay off News How to handle a lay off Losing your job is not easy. But there are things you can do to make the change easier.

The first day is probably the hardest.





-

Questions to ask: What is going to happen with benefits? With cobra? Will my insurance will carry over, how long? Do I have a severance package?



If you've planned a vacation be sure you've ask for compensation for those earned vacation days.

Make sure you know how to get your retirement funds and double check that last paycheck.



When you walk out that initial day, you should have as much financial information as possible. Then you can take the next step: looking towards the future.

