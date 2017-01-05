Chili's customer murdered in parking lot

- Garland police are searching for a 15-year-old who they say shot and killed a teen at a Chili's parking lot.

Police initially responded to reports of a stabbing at the restaurant in the 3200 block of North George Bush Freeway Thursday just before 3:30 p.m. but found a shooting victim instead.

When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Ruben Trinidad bleeding in the parking lot.

Friends told police they were all eating inside the restaurant when Trinidad went outside to talk to somebody.

Police believe that was when Trinidad met with a 15-year-old juvenile who shot him and ran away.

After Trinidad didn't return, his friends say they went out to check on him and found him in the parking lot unconscious and bleeding.

Investigators say Trinidad was shot once. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Police say they are actively searching for the 15-year-old but have not released his name.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.