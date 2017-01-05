Police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

- Houston police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in the 3700 block of Rio Vista Street in Houston.

Police say on December 2 around 3:21 p.m., a black male suspect exited a 4-door white or silver sedan, approached the victim while wielding a pistol, and robbed the man in the driveway of his home. The suspect fled with the victim's cell phone and an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as 5'8", 170-180 pounds, and approximately 28-30 years old. The suspect was wearing a dark colored baseball cap, white shirt, dark pants or shorts, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-22-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.