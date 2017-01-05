Suspect sought in University of Houston fondling incident

University of Houston campus
University of Houston campus
By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Jan 05 2017 02:02PM CST

Updated:Jan 05 2017 02:02PM CST

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A female student reported to University of Houston police that a man exposed himself to her and touched her buttocks in the MD Anderson Library on campus. 

The incident took place at around 12:25 p.m. Thursday on the eighth floor of the library. The female student was not injured.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with a dark complexion, fade haircut with medium hair on top, who stands at a height of between 5-feet 8-inches to 5-feet 9-inches, weighing between 160 to 170 pounds with a medium build. He was between 20 and 25 years old and wore all black clothing including a black coat or jacket. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston