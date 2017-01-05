Thieves steal rifles, handguns in smash and grab at shooting range News Thieves steal rifles, handguns in smash and grab at shooting range According to police, thieves rammed a truck into a South Houston Marksman Shooting range and then stole several high-powered rifles, handguns.

- According to South Houston police, two men rammed a truck into South Houston Marksman Shooting range and then stole several rifles and handguns Thursday morning.

They weren't subtle--blasting a hole in the side of the building and then disappearing into the darkness.

"They're still out there," said South Houston Police Captain Eddie Martin.

Surveillance video from a neighboring business captured the heist. It was just after 4:30 a.m. A dark pickup truck pulls into the side parking lot. The men get out. One of them marks a spot on the wall. They get back in the truck, line it up carefully and throw it in reverse. They pull forward to clear the hole. After they get out and start walking into the business, it becomes clear they didn't put it in park and the truck almost runs over one of them. Then they get to stealing--throwing rifles and pistols into the bed of the truck before speeding off. Staff at the Marksman Range spent much of the day doing an inventory, trying to figure out what was missing.

According to Department of Justice figures from its last study, between 2005 and 2010 1.4 million guns were stolen mostly from car or home burglaries. That same study showed that 80 percent were never recovered.

South Houston police hope they can beat the odds.

"Unfortunately there's more guns on the street but it will get solved. Criminals tend to make mistakes." said Martin.