Police continue search for serial sexual predator

- Atlanta Police said a man pictured in a composite sketch is a serial sexual predator, targeting women in the southwest Atlanta neighborhood of Mechanicsville.

Police said the man has tried to sexually assault or rape four women, including one minor, and ambushed them with a gun.

"He walks up, on their blind side, and tries to force them into a situation," said Major Adam Lee III.

Police said the man raped one of his latest victims early in the morning on Dec. 27 around the 400 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, as she was exercising while wearing headphones; police said the man forced the woman at gunpoint into the bushes and raped her.

Police said all the victims were walking alone either in the morning, or late at night, and some other victims were able to escape the man, when they screamed for help.

"It scared him into running away because it drew attention," Lee III said.

Authorities warn women to be wary of walking alone in the area, and avoid headphones.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator W. Walters at (404) 546-2652, or wwalters@atlantaga.gov.

