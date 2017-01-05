Police search for a woman accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend to death, then stealing his Cadillac

- Police are now searching for a woman accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend to death, then stealing his mint-green Cadillac in NE Houston. Authorities say an argument escalated at around 9pm last night, and the woman grabbed a knife chasing him into the courtyard of the apartments. She then stabbed him multiple times. He died in the apartment courtyard.

The woman then fled in his "mint-green" Cadillac. Witnesses at the Northline apartment complex near Little York say the couple often fought and had a child together. Investigators are looking for her. If you have any information in this case, call Crimestoppers at 713.222.8477