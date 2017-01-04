HOUSTON (FOX 26) -
A group from the Jewish Family Service Celebration Company meets every Tuesday from 2:15 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston where the members prove that no disabilities will prevent them from exercising and interacting.
Hand-crafted items, Jewish holiday gifts, candles and photos are also available for sale at the following online stores which benefit the organization:
- http://www.jfshouston.org/celebrationco/
- http://celebrationcompany.zenfolio.com/
- www.etsy.com/shop/celebrationcompany