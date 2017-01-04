Jewish Family Service Celebration Company News Jewish Family Service Celebration Company A group from the Jewish Family Service Celebration Company meets every Tuesday from 2:15 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston where the members prove that no disabilities will prevent them from exercising and interacting.

Hand-crafted items, Jewish holiday gifts, candles and photos are also available for sale at the following online stores which benefit the organization: