Macy's stores closing in 3 Houston-area malls

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Among 63 Macy's stores scheduled to close in early 2017, three of them will affect shoppers and employees in the Houston.
The store closures are part of an approximate 100 announced in August 2016.
The affected stores in the Houston area include:
- Greenspoint Mall in north Houston, which opened in 1976 and employs 70 people
- West Oaks Mall in west Houston, which opened in 1982 and employs 135 people
- Plaza Paseo in Pasadena, which opened in 1962 and employs 78 associates
Terry J. Lundgren, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy's, Inc., said the following in a statement released by the company on Wednesday.
Over the past year, we have been focused and disciplined about making strategic decisions to position us to gain market share and return to growth over time. While we are pleased with the strong performance of our highly developed online business, as well as the progress we have made on selling and visual presentation programs and expense reduction initiatives in 2016, we continue to experience declining traffic in our stores where the majority of our business is still transacted. Given the overall trends challenging us and the broader retail industry, and the time needed to execute new strategies, we expect our 2017 change in comparable sales to be relatively consistent with our November/December sales trend.
Our omnichannel strategies continue to evolve based on the changes in our customers' shopping behaviors, including a focus on buy online, pickup in store and mobile-enabled shopping. In addition, we have invested in and enlarged our customer data and analytics team, which will help drive our new marketing strategies for 2017. Whether it is improving corporate agility, enhancing our customer engagement strategies, or continuing to capitalize on the potential value of our real estate assets, we remain focused on the actions that will ultimately improve our financial results and provide the greatest return for our shareholders.