Macy's stores closing in 3 Houston-area malls [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Mike Mozart | Flickr News Macy's stores closing in 3 Houston-area malls Among 63 Macy's stores scheduled to close in early 2017, three of them will affect shoppers and employees in the Houston area.

- Among 63 Macy's stores scheduled to close in early 2017, three of them will affect shoppers and employees in the Houston.

The store closures are part of an approximate 100 announced in August 2016.

The affected stores in the Houston area include:

Greenspoint Mall in north Houston, which opened in 1976 and employs 70 people

West Oaks Mall in west Houston, which opened in 1982 and employs 135 people

Plaza Paseo in Pasadena, which opened in 1962 and employs 78 associates

Terry J. Lundgren, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy's, Inc., said the following in a statement released by the company on Wednesday.