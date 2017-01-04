John Sealy Hospital in Galveston evacuated following smoke event

- Firefighters evacuated John Sealy Hospital and Annex on the Galveston UTMB campus Wednesday out of "an abundance of caution" following a smoke event. Firefighters have extinguished the source of the smoke.

According to the UTMB Health Twitter account, there was a smoke event at the hospital, but no active fire and no other buildings were involved at this time. Firefighters worked with the hospital to evacuate the building out of caution. They ask that everyone avoid the areas until further notice.