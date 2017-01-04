Houston SPCA saves 150 Animals from Dayton Rescue after reports of animal cruelty

- A massive rescue effort is underway today for over 150 animals from Puppy-Dogs-R-Us, a 20-acre, self-described animal rescue in Dayton, Texas. The Houston SPCA is leading the effort. Recent non-compliance with state animal welfare requirements and numerous reports of the deplorable conditions in which the animals are being kept led to the owners being served a civil seizure warrant earlier this morning by Deputy Bloomingdale, Liberty County Sheriff's Office. Today, the Houston SPCA is leading efforts to collect evidence, transport, shelter and provide medical care to the rescued animals.

More than 150 dogs, six cats and a horse were discovered living in filthy conditions, amongst their own waste, suffering from various conditions of neglect. Some dogs were found standing on top of their kennels to escape mucky waters that had flooded their enclosures. Others were found confined to rusted wire crates stacked on top of each other in a dark, dingy shed. Many animals had been left unattended inside structures on the outskirts of the property without food, clean water, care or human interaction.

Houston SPCA investigators have observed animals suffering from hair loss and diarrhea. The full extent of their medical conditions will be determined once they have been evaluated by the Houston SPCA veterinary team.

The Houston SPCA will continue to care for the animals until permanent custody is determined by a Liberty County Judge. After the civil hearing, the decision to pursue criminal charges will be decided by the Liberty County District Attorney.



"What we found today at this facility is unacceptable," said Tara Yurkshat, vice president of animal welfare, Houston SPCA. "We have a large team of Houston SPCA responders on the ground to rescue these neglected animals who have clearly suffered by not receiving adequate care. We hope we are awarded custody so we can continue their journey towards health, happiness and finding them new homes."



The Houston SPCA is the largest non-profit, animal protection organization and shelter in the region with a highly-trained animal cruelty investigation team, which responds to more than 7,000 cases of cruelty, abuse and neglect each year.

