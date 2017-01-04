IHOP Robbery ends in wild chase and 7 arrests in North Harris County News IHOP Robbery ends in wild chase and 7 arrests in North Harris County According to initial deputy reports, seven robbers--five men and two women stormed into a North Harris County IHOP last night, and robbed customers. Then a customer reportedly called for help. The robbery occurred at Cypress Station at FM 1960 on 12:30am last night.

- According to initial deputy reports, seven robbers--five men and two women stormed into a North Harris County IHOP last night, and robbed customers at 12:30am. Then, a quick-thinking customer reportedly called for help. When deputies received the report that the IHOP was robbed, they spotted a suspect's vehicle which apparently matched the description from the call.

Deputies then apprehended the suspects, after spotting them 1960. However, the suspects would not pull over, which led to a wild chase. The suspect's SUV then careened into the front yard of a home on Nanes Street. When the seven suspects jumped out of the SUV to run away, they were captured and currently in custody.

The robbery occurred at Cypress Station at FM 1960. A number of customers and workers said that they were robbed. Authorities don't know if the robberies from last week are connected to the robbery that happened this morning about 12:30 am.